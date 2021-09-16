FIFA President Infantino hails MKO Stadium

FIFA President Infantino and CAF President Motsepe also present a customized jersey to Dr (Mrs) Aisha Buhari at Aso Villa Thursday in Abuja.

President of the world football governing body (FIFA), Gianni Infantino has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for its commitment to the development of football and sporting infrastructure in Nigeria.

Infantino led a delegation from FIFA to visit President Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Thursday. He had earlier attended the opening ceremony of the Aisha Buhari Cup in Lagos on Wednesday.

Speaking during the visit to President Buhari at the State House, Infantino said, “Nigeria has shown serious commitment to football by providing funding and creating a conducive environment for the development and growth of the game.

“This is commendable and really encouraging. The football family speaks only one language and we are one big happy family,” he added.

The FIFA supremo was then led on a short inspection tour of the newly regrassed Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja where Infantino could not hide his excitement as he spoke to newsmen.

“We, as FIFA, are excited to be in a country where the Government, the Minister and the Football Federation are working with private investors like Alhaji Aliko Dangote who is investing in football.

“This is not just about Nigeria or African football, but global football. This Stadium (Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja) is a wonderful edifice. It is an investment, not just for football but in the youth of this wonderful country.

“FIFA appreciates this kind of investment and looks forward to giving its backing to have the stadium host some big games and competitions to bring life to the heartbeat of the stadium,” Infantino said.

