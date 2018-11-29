FIFA ranking: Eagles retain global statuts, drop in Africa

Nigeria’s Super Eagles maintained their 44th position but dropped to fourth in Africa in the latest FIFA World Ranking released on Thursday..

The three-time African Champions are currently on 1,427 points and will hope to improve on their position when the next FIFA World Ranking is released.

Gernot Rohr’s men were held to a 1-1 draw by the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg and also played out a 0-0 draw in a friendly fixture against Cranes of Uganda at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal are now ranked the number one team in Africa having displaced Tunisia from the number-one position. Both are ranked 23rd and 26th respectively in the world.

Belgium remain top in the latest FIFA World Ranking, although the gap between the Red Devils, France (2nd, unchanged) and Brazil (3rd, unchanged) has narrowed over the past month.

Defeats for the leading duo in the UEFA Nations League resulted in both dropping six FIFA Ranking points, while Brazil – even though they are still 50 points behind France – added seven after wins over Uruguay (7th, down 1) and Cameroon (55th, down 4).

The big climbers in the ranking include the African quintet of Mozambique (117th, up 5), Angola (125th, up 5), Sudan (127th, up 8), Comoros (143rd, up 5) and Gambia (166th, up 7). The rise of Kosovo (131st, up 6) was also notable as it took them to their highest FiFA Ranking position to date.

The next release of the FIFA World Ranking is scheduled for December 20.

