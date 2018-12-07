FIFA ranking: Super Falcons go down globally, remain African kings

Despite winning the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Falcons of Nigeria have dropped one point on the latest FIFA ranking occupying the 39th position in the world.

In the ranking that was released on Friday, Nigeria garnered 1,586 points, a drop from the 1,607 points in the last ranking.

However, Super Falcons remained the number one team in Africa, followed by Cameroon at 46th place and South Africa at 48th position.

Other African countries that made the top ten list include Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Algeria, Mali, and Senegal.

The top three positions on the ranking went to the US, Germany, and France.

The Super Falcons on Saturday won their ninth African Women Cup of Nations by beating South Africa, 4-3.

