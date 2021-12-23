FIFA Rankings: Super Eagles retains 5th position in Africa, 36th in world

The latest FIFA Rankings released Thursday has seen the Super Eagles retain fifth top spot in Africa ahead of major rivals Egypt.

They are also 36th in the world with 1478.78, while Egypt have slipped to 45th on 1451.77 despite reaching the semis of the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar.

Both teams will clash in an opening AFCON group game on January 11 after which the next FIFA Rankings will be released.

The Eagles now look good to be one of five top seeds for the 2022 World Cup final playoffs in March. This means they will avoid the continent’s top four teams in the playoffs – Senegal, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.

The World Cup playoffs draw will be staged during the AFCON in Cameroon. The Eagles AFCON group rivals Sudan dropped to 125th in the world and Guinea-Bissau remain at 106. Tags: 2021 AFCON2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Related

No tags for this post.