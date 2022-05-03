FIFA suspends Gabonese official charged with sexual abuse

The Disciplinary Committee has extended the decision passed by the Gabonese Football Association to provisionally suspend former Gabon Under-17 coach Patrick Assoumou Eyi from all football-related activities.

In December 2021, the independent Ethics Committee initiated preliminary investigation proceedings into allegations of sexual abuse allegedly committed by Eyi, who is accused of raping and sexually abusing minors in Gabon.

Following a request by its chairman, and in accordance with the Fifa Code of Ethics, the investigatory chamber has expanded the scope of the aforementioned investigations by opening formal proceedings against Mr Assoumou Eyi, Serge Ahmed Mombo (President of La Ligue de Football de l’Estuaire), and two Gabonese coaches, Triphel Mabicka and Orphée Mickala.

The chairman of the investigatory chamber has also provisionally banned Messrs Mombo, Mabicka and Mickala from taking part in any football activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for a period of 90 days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

