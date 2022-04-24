FIFA  U-17 Women’s World Cup: Flamingoes train under flood light ahead of Egypt cracker

Ahead of their second leg FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Egypt, Nigeria’s U-17 female national team, the Flamingoes will hold Monday training session at the main bowl of the MKO National Stadium, Abuja.

Blueprint Sport can authoritatively disclosed that the Flamingoes will start the training session by 7pm.

The Flamingoes white washed the Pharaohs Ladies by 4-0 in the first leg of the African qualifiers on Easter Sunday in Abuja in a rain soaked encounter.

Flamingoes will train for three days at the venue before their final departure to Egypt on Thursday.

The Egyptians desperate to overturn the 4-0 deficit, had fixed the kickoff for 10pm (GMT) in a freezing weather.

The Head coach of the team Olowookere and the team technical crew are expected to do some final touches to their preparations for the match ahead of the crucial encounter

The winner on aggregate will face the winner of the encounter between Ethiopia and South Africa for a place at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be hosted by India from 11th till 30th October.

