Congo Football Association (FECOFOOT) have withdrawn their national team from FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

After Nigeria’s 4-0 victory against Congo in Brazzaville, the return leg was scheduled for 17 December 2021 in Lagos.

In a correspondence to CAF, FECOFOOT expressed the inability of Congo to take part in the next match due to travel challenges.

Therefore, the match is canceled, and Nigeria automatically qualified for the next round.

Related

No tags for this post.