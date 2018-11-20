FIFA U17 World Cup: Bantwana, Brazil in do-or-die encounter

Tuesday will be judgment day for Bantwana and Brazil as the two teams face off seeking their first win of the tournament as well as qualification to the knockout round of the 2018 Fifa Under-17 World Cup in Uruguay.

Progression to the next rounds may prove a bridge too far, considering that Mexico and Japan are already on four points at the top of Group B, with both meeting in their final group match needing just a point apiece to progress.

Brazil and South Africa will be seeking their first goal and win of this year’s tournament when they meet in their final group game in Montevideo.

A win for the South Americans could secure them a place in the next round, depending on the result of the Mexico-Japan match, while Bantwana will need an avalanche of goals if they are to stand a chance.

“I do think we stand a chance against the Brazil team, its not the first time we are facing them. The first time we played them we drew but we can’t bank on the past as this is a different ball game altogether now,” said goalkeeper Kaydee Windvogel.

“I am very confident that we will give Brazil a good game. We have to score goals, play our hearts out and play for each other. Most importantly we need to give support up front and get the ball into the back of the net, which I think is our only major problem,” added Windvogel.

Bantwana and Brazil have met before in the BRICS tournament played in South Africa back in July, the match ended in a goalless draw.

