FIFA window: Eagles battle Cranes in Asaba

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will next month take on the Cranes of Uganda in an international friendly match at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba Delta state.

The match is scheduled to take place on November 20, three days after the Eagles take on Bayana Bayana of South Africa in an African Cup of Nations Group E Qualifiers in Johannesburg and would mark the first time the Eagles would be playing at the Asaba stadium.

The stadium played host to 2018 Aiteo Cup final where Rangers International of Enugu overcame a three goal deficit to beat Kano Pillars via penalties and win the trophy for the sixth time after a drought of 35 years.

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr who attended the final was relieved of some personal effects after the game.

