FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Play-off: Super Eagles, Black Stars clash now get new dates

The Nigeria Football Federation was on Monday notified by the Confederation of African Football that the FIFA World Cup play-off round between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana will now take place on new dates.

The opening leg at the Cape Coast Stadium will now take place on Friday, 25th March, starting from 7.30pm Ghana time, which will be 8.30pm in Nigeria.

It was earlier scheduled to be played on Thursday, 24th March.

As against the earlier date of Sunday, 27th March, the return match between both fierce rivals will now hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, 29th March, starting from 6pm Nigeria time.