Fight against insecurity: Don hails Irabor’s leadership style, synergy in military

The first Professor of Cyber Security and Information Technology Management in Nigeria, Ojo Emmanuel Ademola, has attributed the successes being recorded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the fight against insecurity to the leadership style of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

According to the political analyst and global Cyber Security technocrat, the ability of the CDS to get the other service chiefs and other personnel of the Armed Forces behind him without any distractions is not only commendable but an exceptional subject of analysis.

Professor Ademola in a statement released to journalists, described the current leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria as one of the best in the country.

He said General Irabor has brought in a professional touch and unique variety of administration that has proven to be a masterstroke in the war against insurgents.

“The level of synergy among the service chiefs is what you see in the very advanced world,” he said.

“Before he was appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff, we witnessed that military operations were ongoing, but lacked a clear strategic, tactical and operational frontage. We didn’t achieve much because several distractions prevailed.

“Immediately Gen. Irabor came, we got a clear sense of what we needed to do to clear out the insurgents and win the war.

“General Leo Irabor is an incredible military man, genuine war commandant, and safeguard and defender. Through his apt commitment to ending the dreadful scourge of Boko Haram and other security threats, he has served as a beacon of light in the darkness that has since engulfed Nigeria during a time of extreme insecurity.

“This generation has learned from General Irabor that gloomy times can positively turn into glorious ones. His understanding of military all-inclusive strategies and deployments is outstanding in every way. He has demonstrated that the administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari made the right choice by hiring him as Chief of Defense Staff at the right time up to this point. Have you seen, at this age, a man who is so conscientious? Have you noticed that there is a man in this country who can take the bull by the horns and free the people from the grip of fear and insurgency?

“The CDS is a gentleman looking at him. He has shown that with intellect, Nigeria can achieve a lot. What is presently playing out in ongoing military operations is the use of the intellectual framework to deal with security challenges,” he added.

