Fight breaks out as Lawmakers Kaduna Assembly gets new deputy speaker, Hazo impeached



The Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo, was on Thursday impeached when 24 lawmakers passed a vote of no confidence on his position.

Though the allegations leveled against the impeached deputy speaker were undisclosed, as at the time of filing this report, a new second-in-command has emerged to take the vacant position in a bid to avoid lacuna at the Kaduna state House of Assembly.



Hon. Isaac Auta, representing Kauru Constituency was immediately nominated to replace the impeached Deputy Speaker. Auta was immediately sworn in by the Clerk of the Assembly, who administered oaths of office and allegiance on him.

Auta’s emergency and swearing was followed with a rowdy session, as a member attempted to steal the maze.



Shortly after the swearing in, a member representing Makera Constituency, Hon. Liman Dahiru, broke into the floor of the assembly and seized the maze.

However, before he could make his way out of the chamber, he was grabbed by the Sergeant at Arm, while other members quickly rushed in to retrieve the maze from him.



The plenary thereafter ended in a rowdy session, with the aggrieved member, Dahiru Liman dragged out of the chamber.

Liman who had his dress torn, was later seen outside the assembly chamber displaying anger over the impeachment of Hon. Hazo.