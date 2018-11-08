Fighting corruption is everybody’s responsibility – Magu

Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, has said that fighting corruption is a responsibility of every Nigerian.

He stated this yesterday while inspecting the proposed site of the commission academy in Lafia the Nasarawa state capital.

Magu said the plan of the commission was to get the permanent site for the EFCC academy, saying that what is in Karu was not sufficient to accommodate their needs.

Adding that fighting corruption is not an easy task that his efforts in actualizing that determine the success of the present administration.

He commended the effort of Nasarawa state government in supporting the crusade.

In his remark, Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state, explained that his administration had already partnered with the EFCC in fighting corruption and promoting accountability and transparency in governance.

