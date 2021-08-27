Figures of Yelwa Zangam killings frightening – JNI

The Plateau state chapter of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Thursday, said it is disturbed by the recent gory killings in Yelwa Zangam of Jos North local government area.

Chairman of the JNI, Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammad Sambo Haruna, in a press release said the alarming figures from the killings were frightening.

The release signed by the publicity secretary of JNI, Malam Sani Mudi, said the killings coming barely eleven days after that of Rukuba road in which twenty eight innocent Muslim travelers lost their lives, is upsetting and condemnable.

“We are disturbed at not only the wanton killings, but the alarming figures are frightening and it depicts high level of callousness, inhumanity and barbarism.

“We extend our sympathies and condolences to all those who lost loved ones and pray for God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

He, however, said the JNI wish to condemn recent public statements from some religious bodies, especially the TEKAN group of CAN, casting aspersions on the person of the GOC 3Div, Maj Gen I S Ali, who also doubles as Commander OPSH, and the call for his removal.