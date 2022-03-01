FIIRO restates importance of science, technology to National development

The Federal Institute of Industrial Research, (FIIRO), A Parastatal under the aegis of Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, has restated the need for Science, Technology and Innovation towards the Nation’s development.

Overseeing Director-General, FIIRO, Dr. Agnes Yemisi Asagbra, said FIIRO Lagos, established over 60 years ago, is poised to fulfil its mandate.

She explained that the Institute utilizes Nigeria’s Raw Materials to accelerate the nation’s economy through four major areas, such as Research and Development into food and agro allied processing technology.

Others include pulp and paper processing, packaging and product design; and design and fabrication of equipment prototypes.

To achieve this mandate, FIIRO, established a Liaison Office at 16, Kigoma Street, Wuse Zone 7 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to broaden its activities. For enquires, contact the Director, Abuja Liaison Office.

Tel: 08033119923

Email: [email protected]