FIIRO unveils remedy for sickle cell patients



Patients of sickle cell disease will now heave a sign of relief as the Federal Institute of Industrial Research says it has finally come up with a remedy.

The former Director- General, Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Prof. Gloria N. Elemo,who disclosed this in Lagos Friday, 14 August, 2020 at the 21st Anniversary Celebration of The Temitayo Awosika Help Foundation’s zoom lecture.



She explained that the powerful longevity tool for improved SCD control, Nutraceuticals, or functional foods is defined as foods, food ingredients, or dietary supplements that demonstrate specific health or medical benefits including the prevention and treatment or management of disease beyond basic nutritional functions.

According to her, the research works which took her team four years to arrive at, and will soon be available for those who are suffering from sickle cell anaemia.



Disclosing the macronutrients in the antisickling formular, moisture (%) 5.42, Ash (%) 4.07, Protein (%) 32.70, Crude fibre (%) 6.32, fat and oil (%) 20.50, Nitrogen free extract (NFE) 36.41.



She stated that the Temitayo Foundation has successfully used the antisickling formular nutraceutical product to manage and control the complications of sickle cell disease on about 250 sickle cell patients/ volunteers around the world, pointing out that the formular is effective in preventing and reducing the frequency and severity of the disease.



Prof. Elemo urged Nigerians, Africans and the world at large to use the antisickling formular food supplement as it exhibits strong anti-sickling activity, very active and safe for human consumption.



She, therefore, commended the management of TAHF and Dr (Mrs) Dere Awosika for their immense contributions to the success of the research breakthrough.