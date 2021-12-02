FIN Dubai’s event attracts $2bn into Nigeria’s mining sector

Nigeria’s quest for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has received a boost following the successful hosting of the Foreign Investment Network FIN Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum as key leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have pledged $2 billion investment in Nigeria’s mining sector.

The commitment was made by the office of the past ruler of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Hamdan bin Khalifa, during the 2021 Edition of FIN Women Africa – UAE Trade and Investment Forum, Award & Exhibition in Dubai.

The Expo, had participants from over 200 countries, and provided the opportunity to showcase the potential of the Nigerian minerals sector on Dubai soil with special emphasis on gold and other precious minerals abundant in Nigeria.



The donations, according to Khalifa and Global Peace Ambassador, United Nations, Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, was to further cement the close trade and bilateral relationship that exists between the two countries.

In her address at the event, the Chairman of FIN, Mrs Olayinka Fayomi, said Africa is one of the most important markets for the UAE.

SheShe explained that the event was designed to consolidate and expand business and investment synergy between Africa and the United Arab Emirate (UAE), open windows of opportunities where international investors and project financing institutions can connect with existing infrastructure and investments gaps in Africa.

She said, “Just recently, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, singled out Africa as one of the most promising business partners for Dubai in the coming years.

