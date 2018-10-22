Finacial embezzelment: NFF’s account man moves to expose top football guns

One of the three charged NFF officials has vowed he will not take a fall for his bosses in the case of alleged theft of 3.4 billion Naira FIFA grant as he did not act alone.

On Thursday at the FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja, Christopher Andekin, Rajan Zaka and Jafaru Mamza pleaded not guilty to the 5-count charge against them after they were arraigned.

The case has been adjourned till November 28.

One of the officials confided in a close friend he will not take the rap for those authorised the transactions that EFCC investigations have traced to their personal accounts.

“They only want to make me a scapegoat,” one of the officials said.

“It won’t happen, it’s a big joke!

“Can the accounts department do anything without the approval of our ogas?

“We should be witnesses in this case and our ogas those to be charged, instead we are the ones charged and they will be the witnesses.”

However, SCORENigeria learnt that in the course of the trial, the charge sheet could still be amended to include the NFF leadership.

Several of the top officials at the FCT High Court yesterday were sober and were also concerned when a horde of journalists showed up to cover the matter when they would preferred everything was “hush-hush”.

It would be recalled that the world football governing body FIFA had queried the NFF over the use of the developmental grants they had paid to them.

In the meantime, one of the officials charged in this case, Rajan Zaka, has continued to work at the NFF secretariat even when the civil service rules clearly state that an officer facing a corruption probe is suspended until the final determination of the case.

