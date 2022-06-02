Final 8 teams get date for Mark D Ball basketball championship

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2022 Mark D Ball Basketball Championship has announced the date for the final 8 of the men’s tournament, which will take place at the Indoor Sports Hall, located inside Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The final 8 is scheduled to run from June 15 to June 19, 2022, with arrival date for all the teams, and technical officials, slated for 14 June,2022.

This announcement was contained in a statement signed on Thursday by the Secretary of the LOC, Umar Abdullahi, and made available to the Blueprint.

The statement said top Nigerian artists, and comedians will perform at the finial of the championship slated for June 19.

The eight teams that have qualified for the final 8, are: Mo Heat of Abuja, Gombe Bulls, Hot Coal Ballers of Abuja, Kwara Falcons of Ilorin, and Delta Force of Asaba.

Others are, Kano Pillars, FCT HardRockers and Nigeria Customs.

