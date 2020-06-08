Finally, Buhari nominates Dongbann-Mensem as Court of Appeal president

June 8, 2020 Abdullahi M. Gulloma Judiciary, News, Top Stories 0




Buhari


President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the nomination of Her Lordship, Justice Monica Dongbam-Mensem, Acting President of Court of Appeal to the Senate for as substantive .


This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.


Justice Dongbam-Mensem is a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal and was recommended, as is the practice, by the National Judicial Council for the nomination by the President.

You searched: ,

Matched content



Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*