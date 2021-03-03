Finally, Haaland reveals ‘next destination club in Europe’

Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland is the most in-demand striker in world football at the moment, and Europe’s biggest clubs are all jostling for their place at the front of the queue to land the Norwegian sensation.

The 20-year-old has taken the Bundesliga by storm since his move from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, confirming that he is the deadliest and most prolific out-and-out striker that money can buy.

And you’ll need a lot of money to acquire his services, since Borussia Dortmund won’t give up their talisman without a fight.

Bild reports that only six of Europe’s heavyweights – including three Premier League sides – are the clubs Haaland will consider joining.

Super-agent Mino Raiola previously claimed that 10 clubs can afford to sign the Dortmund star, but it’s not only money that bears significance to Haaland’s decision. The wonderkid is in search of the ‘overall package’, which will help him to fulfil his potential and lift the trophies he craves, while also achieving his own personal objectives.

And that leaves only six clubs in the running, according to this report at least, with Manchester City leading the way. The Citizens hold most of the cards in this race, given their massive wealth and financial backing, as well as boasting one of the game’s best coaches in Pep Guardiola, and their subsequent ability to compete for every trophy.

City will also view their family ties as a bonus, given Erling’s father, Alfie, played for the Sky Blues from 2000 to 2003. Haaland is seen as the perfect replacement for the ageing and injury-prone Sergio Aguero, whose current contract is set to expire in the summer.

But Guardiola is not the only manager in the running to land Haaland. Neighbours Manchester United are also hopeful of convincing him to come to England, while Liverpool were also included on the list.

The Red Devils have never shied away from a marquee signing, and they’ll be banking on the Norwegian connection between the forward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to swing the deal in their favour.

As for the Reds, they have been restricted from making mega deals due to financial constraints and the coronavirus outbreak, which forced them to pull out of the race for Chelsea star Timo Werner.

The Blues themselves are a major absentee from the list put forward by Bild, but they are determined to impress Haaland themselves.

(90Min)

