Finally, Kaduna correctional centre receives EFCC convict

The Kaduna state Medium Security Custodial Centre on Friday finally accepted into its custody Sadiq Mustapha, a convict it initially rejected over fears of Covid-19.

The convict was taken to the Centre by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 20, 2020, but was rejected by the officials on duty as part of several measures to protect inmates from contacting the virus according to the controller of Kaduna Correctional Service, Sanusi Danmusa.

Mustapha, who had spent 14 days at the EFCC custody, was taken back to the Centre following the reopening of the Centre for admission of inmates.

According to a statement issued by the Controller General of Correctional Services, Ja’afaru Ahmed, on June 3, 2020, acceptance of the convict into the Centre was as a result of the re-opening of the custodial centre for admission of inmates.

The comptroller-general said the action became necessary to enhance access to justice and to facilitate the administration of criminal justice in the country.

