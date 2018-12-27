Finally, Miyetti Allah endorses Buhari’s re-election

This endorsement came at the 5th Annual General meeting of the Association held in Abuja, Thursday.

Announcing this, the National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa said the administration of President Buhari has impacted positively on the lives of it members.

Kirowa also said that the President had made significant efforts towards reviving graze reserves across the country.

Speaking with Journalists after the Congress, the National Secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Uthman Ngelzarma said the decision to support President Muhammadu Buhari was a decision from the Congress.

He said their members who are over 20 million took the collective decision and the leadership had no other option than to follow the majority decision.

“We represent over 20 million members across the country, here in attendance we have over 2000 people who have come from all corners of the country, we have representatives from each local governments, and you heard their view, they have declared their interest on Muhammadu Buhari to move to the next level, this is the majority decision of the Congress, we as leaders, we don’t have option other than to follow”, Ngelzarma said.

Ngelzarma appealed members of the association to be law abiding, avoid frictions and utterances that are capable of causing chaos in the country.

He also appealed to the media to be conscious of their reportage that has the tendency to cause genocide, especially where herdsmen are described as killers and unwanted citizens.

“MACBAN frowns at the sensational and negative stereotyping of herders who are doing a legitimate economic activity that contributes to the gross domestic product of the country and ensuring food security”, he said.

He called on federal government to stamp out cases of impunity in relation to the killings of innocent citizens who are caught in the conflict.