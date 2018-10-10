Finally, Senate clears Banire as AMCON Board Chairman

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Folashodun Shonubi as the Deputy Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Muiz Banire as the Chairman of the governing board of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 3, written to Senate to seek Mr Shonubi’s confirmation.

Mr Shonubi was confirmed by the Senate after the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Rafiu Ibrahim, presented a report which was considered.

Despite rejectionfrom three senators, Olamilekan Solomon (Lagos West), Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central), and Gbenga Ashafa (Lagos East), members of the upper chamber confirmed Mr Banire after the report from the same committee was considered.

It is not clear if the three Lagos senators changed their minds amidst intense politicking in the state, however, the committee recommended Mr Banire be cleared.

Mr Banire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was nominated by the president on July 18.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.