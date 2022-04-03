Finance minister hails NSIA, Julius Berger on 2nd Niger Bridge

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has hailed the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Julius Berger Nigeria Plc over the pace of work on the second Niger Bridge.

The minister, alongside the Chairman, Board of Directors of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Mr Farouk Gumel, and the NSIA Managing Director, Uche Orji, Saturday, began inspection of the second Niger Bridge project.

Ahmed, who led other top government officials to the site arrived at the bridge at exactly 11:45am.

The deputy governor of Anambra state, Gilbert Ibezim, also joined in inspecting the project coming barely three weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari conducted an inspection on the spate of work on the project.

The project, being implemented by the NSIA with funding from the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, is expected to boost economic activities and open up development in the South-east.

The project being constructed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. involves the construction of a 1.6km bridge over the River Niger and is scheduled for completion in August 2022.

Speaking shortly after the inspection, the minister described the second Niger Bridge as a very significant project for the federal government.

She said the government attached so much importance to the Second Niger Bridge project because of the huge developmental impact which the project would have on the lives of Nigerians.

She expressed satisfaction on the pace and quality of the job done by both the NSIA and Julius Berger.

“Today is a very significant day in the construction circle of the second Niger Bridge, this is one of the most iconic projects in the country cost at an initial contract cost of N206 billion.

“Today, we have been able to fund this project with N157 billion and I am here to see where all this money is going to.

“And also, the significance of today is that the two ends of the bridge are being put together and this is the final phase of the work. So, technically, I can report to Mr President that I have seen where all the N157bn has gone to.

“This is a project that is very dear to the President and it is designed to uplift the lives and livelihood of the people of the South-East and other parts of the country and we do hope that when this project comes on stream, it will ease traffic, will enhance commercial activities and improve the lives of the people of the state.

“And also, I am happy to see the ladies I am seeing at the construction site, not all men. Julius Berger has brought some very unique innovations in the construction of this project and I want to on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria applaud the skills of the construction workers that have been working on this site,” she stated.

Ahmed said that through the project, the federal government has been able to create about 20,000 jobs at the construction site.

Commenting on the project, Chairman, NSIA, Mr. Farouk Gumel, said: “The Board is pleased with the quality and pace of work. Undoubtedly, the 2nd Niger Bridge is a vital piece of national infrastructure. At completion, we expect that it will serve as an enabler to cross-regional economic activities and stimulate growth on a national scale.”

Also speaking on the funding structure of the project, the NSIA MD, Mr Uche Orji, said the second Niger Bridge is one of the three projects being funded from the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

The other two projects are the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road project and the Lagos-Ibadan express road project.

Orji said, “The PIDF is a special fund set up by PMB, managed by the NSIA. The NSIA brought some of its own capital and the capital provided by FG and the capital from return loot from Sani Abacha.”