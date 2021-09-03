Financial autonomy: NULGE seeks God’s intervention

Irked by reluctance of state governors to implement financial autonomy across the 774 local governments in the country the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has turned to God for intervention.

The union made the call at prayer session, Wednesday, across all the local government areas on the directive of the national body.

Speaking during the prayer session at Umuahia North Local Government Council, NULGE, Chairman Umuahia North, Comrade Okezie Obinna, said the body had made several efforts towards the implementation of financial autonomy all to no avail hence the decision to seek God’s intervention as a last resort.

In an interview with Blueprint Weekend Comrade Obinna noted that for over two decades, NULGE had been complaining with nobody listening to them hence it was imperative to take their complaints to God to touch the hearts of state governors to grant them financial autonomy as enabling the Act has been passed by the National Assembly and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, since the statutory allocation of the local governments in Nigeria were joined with the state governments, mthe workers at the third tier of government do not get their salaries as at and when due, even as they are paid half salaries sometimes.

On his part, a staff of the LGA Pastor Ralph Nwokonta said they decided to go spiritual because what God does not sanction does not exist and with their belief in the efficacy of prayer God will make the impossible to be possible.