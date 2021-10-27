Financial growth : BLPRAW harps on women entrepreneurial skill acquisition

The Executive Director of the Better Life Programme for the African Rural Woman (BLPRAW) Aisha Babangida has stated the importance of providing not just basic adult literacy education for rural women but entrepreneurial skill acquisitions to ensure financial growth and support.

According to her, it will enable them gain access to affordable resource materials that the women could use either as a singular unit of a community or as a group.

Babangida noted this in Abuja at “HER MAJESTY” a short film premiered, developed and sponsored by BLPRAW in the hopes of shining a much-needed spotlight on the need to elevate the African rural woman from situations that make her uncomfortable or feel inadequate on her quest to being a provider, a mother and a pillar of her community.

Twenty-four women from different states (Enugu, Anambra, Oyo, Kwara, Kaduna, Kano, Borno, Delta, Ogun, Niger, Akwa Ibom, Abuja, Benue, Edo, Nasarawa and Kogi) were beneficiaries to the organizations target to provide support to rural women across Nigeria and the women had the opportunity to share their stories and experiences.

H.E Babangida in her words said “Each day more women fall into this category due to harsh economic situation in the country. This ranges from job loss, insecurity to unavailability of resources, this continuously puts a strain on living day to day as well as alights fear of the future which further puts a tremendous amount of stress on the women.

“Furthermore, BLPRAW believes that it is the responsibility of all its citizens to participate in assisting rural women in their communities, no matter how small or great the contributions may be. There are various resources as well as activities that one can do or provide to help alleviate these women from poverty.

“BLPRAW will be updating its website as well as social media platforms with information concerning its present and future beneficiaries by not only highlighting their stories but needs and ways in which the public contributions can be of great help to the women and their community.

“By doing this we intend to help the public as well as future stakeholders of BLPRAW identify and support the goal of providing sustainable development resources and activities in the continued journey of supporting the rural African women,”she said.

The premier had in attendance Dame Pauline Tallen Minister of Women Affairs, Dr.Asabe Vilita Bashir Director General of the International Women’s Conference Center, Honorable Hajiya Aminu Aliyu, Mrs Ngozi Madaki, Princess Oladunni, Hajiya Saadatu Sani Musa.

Related

No tags for this post.