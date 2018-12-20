Financial impropriety: EFCC grills UNIOSUN VC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, grilled the Vice Chancellor of the Osun State University, UNIOSUN, Prof. Labo Popoola, over allegations of financial impropriety preferred against him by workers of the university.

The Joint Action Committee(JAC) which comprises all non-teaching staff of the University had accused Popoola of financial mismanagement and administrative inefficiency.

The Chairman of SSANU/JAC, Comrade Lekan Adiat, NASU Chairman, Comrade Isaiah Fayemi, and NAAT Chairman, Comrade Ismail Adeleke, earlier this year, bemoaned the Vice-Chancellor for running the university aground.

They accused the VC of mismanaging over three billion naira he met in the purse of the university upon his assumption of office as the Vice-chancellor.

The union had also alleged that the VC siphoned over N6million and mismanaged over N100million.

But, the panel set up by the Governing Council of the institution exonerated Prof. Popoola of all the allegations even as the VC had described the action as “corruption fighting back.”

The workers who are currently on strike had faulted the governing council’s exoneration of the VC, insisting that Popoola mismanaged the resources of the university.

Our correspondent gathered that the VC had been summoned by the EFCC for interrogation.

Popoola was said to have arrived the Ibadan office of the anti-graft agency on Wednesday before 9:00am and he was released on bail having produced two sureties around 8:00pm.

The he non- teaching staffs on campus were apparently not pleased with the way the resources of the University are being managed and have alleged the council of aiding and abetting corruption since some of them were allegedly involved.

Some of the unions’ members have reportedly been suspended by the university.

Meanwhile, attempts to speak with JAC leadership proved abortive as calls put across to them were not answered.

