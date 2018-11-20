Financial inclusion needs fresh battle plan, by Jerry Uwah

Nigeria’s fight against financial exclusion has entered a crucial stage. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set for itself the ambitious target of getting 80 per cent of all adults in the country into its financial net by the magical year 2020. The financial inclusion figures for 2017 are still being computed but the outlook in 2016 was not particularly exciting. The number of adults that are not captured in the banking network is unacceptably high. The National Financial Literacy Baseline Survey conducted by the consumer protection department of the CBN and weighted to the 2006 census projection for 2012 showed that they are 98, 533, 553 adults between the ages of 16 years and above. As at December, 2014, 39.5 per cent of that population had no access to financial services and therefore have no way of raising credit from banks to start business. CBN’s arduous campaign against financial exclusion is predicated on the conviction that there is a strong link between poverty and financial exclusion. People outside the banking network cannot access credit facilities that could enable them start business and free themselves from the merciless grip of poverty. CBN is therefore fighting poverty through financial inclusion. But there is something of a dilemma in the campaign against financial exclusion. There are fears that the fight against financial exclusion is currently being hindered by poverty itself. How can Nigeria successfully fight financial exclusion in the face of abject poverty? Nigeria recently replaced India as the world headquarters of abject poverty. A recent study suggests that Africa’s largest economy is now home to 88 million people in abject poverty. It is obvious that poverty, the plague being tackled through financial inclusion, has effectively crippled the campaign, as poverty itself has kept millions of people outside the banking system. The poor cannot be captured in the banking net if they have nothing to deposit in their accounts. The CBN responded to the seeming veracity of that argument by encouraging banks to open accounts for some poor people with zero opening balance. However, for someone to qualify for even a micro loan in a bank, he must have some balance in his account. If the essence of financial inclusion is to enable an account holder to access loans to start business, those who own accounts opened with zero balance, and consequently cannot deposit anything in the account, are inadvertently priced out of the money market that was designed to rescue them from the shackles of poverty. The poser therefore is about what comes first in the grueling battle against poverty. If poverty is crippling the fight against financial exclusion, it therefore follows that the poor must be financially empowered first before they are captured in the banking network. The federal government seemingly lent a measure of credence to that argument when it recently distributed N10, 000 each to market women at random. But like a Chinese proverb would suggest, you cannot fight poverty by giving people fish. You teach them fishing to enable them fend for themselves. Financial inclusion tacticians must draw up fresh battle plan. Nigeria’s fight against poverty has not been as successful as that of India and China. Nigeria is driving millions more below poverty line at a time when India, which used to parade the highest number of poor people in the world, is lifting millions out of poverty. No one in the federal government knows precisely how to do the grueling duel against poverty. Unemployment, the major cause of poverty is surging on daily basis apparently due to decaying infrastructure like power supply. Many believe that financial exclusion and abject poverty could be tackled simultaneously. That is probably the logic behind the federal government’s strategy. However, those who hold this view must remember that no one wins the fight against financial exclusion in a situation where the architects of the nation’s banking network have effectively schemed Nigeria’s teeming rural dwellers out of the picture. Nigerian banks have no respect for the millions of people eking a living out of peasant farming in Nigeria’s sprawling rural areas. Less than 30 per cent of the 774 local government headquarters plays host to even the cash office of a bank. In some rural communities, the nearest branch of a bank is some 40 kilometres away. Anyone who is stupid enough to hold a bank account under such circumstance has to spend N1,500 on transport to withdraw N3, 000. That is a huge disincentive against financial inclusion. The CBN should encourage banks to open at least a branch in each of the local government headquarters. It would go a long way to drive financial inclusion. The fight against poverty is an arduous task in a country where corruption thrives menacingly with minimum hindrance. Even the proceeds of various poverty alleviation programmes by government are consumed by corruption perpetrated both by the operators and beneficiaries alike. Government officials who operate most of the schemes advance the proceeds of the interventions to their cronies. In most cases the intervention sum comes with a list from government officials. The beneficiaries themselves divert the funds to something that would not yield the intended proceeds and create the jobs originally intended by architects of the scheme.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.