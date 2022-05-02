Financial stability: 9mobile trains journalists on how to monetise contents

9mobile has charged journalists to churn out quality, original and veritable contents that can attract more readership, listenership and viewership that will pay for their contents.

9mobile, during the organised virtual training on “How Can Journalists Monetize their Knowledge” stated the need for journalists to be empowered to have more stream of incomes despite being with their current employers.

The resource person lead strategist at TriciaBiz, a business consulting firm Tricia Ikponmwonba stated that journalists must learn how to convert their contents (knowledge) to legal tender.

“Create a marketing strategy. Identify how your niche and expertise can be promoted to the ideal audience. Identify the platform you want to build the audience and begin to position yourself as an authority in your identified niche using PV (personal voice) + GV (great value) + EP (electronic platform) for great monetizing,” Ikponmwonba said.

