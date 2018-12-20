Find Badeh’s killers, Buhari orders security agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all security agencies to stop at nothing in finding the killers former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd) and bringing them to face the full force of the law.

The President, who described the murder of the former chief of air staff as “very sad and unfortunate”, commiserated with the family of the late four-star general, his friends and professional colleagues in the military, and the people and government of Adamawa state.

He who noted that the late Badeh attained professional fulfillment in his over three decades military career, regreted that he fell victim to incidence of violent and fatal attacks on the nation’s highways.

In the same vein, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has blamed the murder of the former Chief of Defence Staff on the rising insecurity in the country, saying the est tribute President Muhammadu Buhari can pay to the late security chief is to ensure free and fair polls next year.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Abubakar said had gunmen not waylaid the vehicle in which Badeh was travelling, he would not have sustained the gunshots and the health complications that terminated

his life.

Also, yesterday, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar condemned the killing on Tuesday of former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, saying the incident was “totally unacceptable”.

He stated this at the Fourth Quarter Chief of Air Staff Conference yesterday in Abuja.

Badeh, a retired air marshal, died from gunshot injuries sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along the Abuja-Keffi road.

“We are in no doubt in the state of shock of what happened yesterday (Wednesday) when the former CDS was killed along Keffi-Abuja road.

“The entire Air Force family is shocked about the incident and we are expressing our condolence to the wife and children of Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State police command has said investigation is still ongoing to apprehend the culprits who snuffed life from the late military officer

The command Public Relations Officer, SP Idrissu Kennedy, who stated this in Lafia on Wednesday however explained that no arrest has been made yet.

Idrissu Kennedy further explained that one of the friends to Alex Badeh was also abducted when the incident happened, adding that the command had deployed personnel to the spot while investigations were still ongoing.

“Following the directive of the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police Nasarawa state command, Yahaya Bello and an Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation have gone to the spot alongside the IG Intelligence Response team to continue with the investigation,” Kennedy said.

Blueprint recalls that the late retired Badeh was standing trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for allegedly abusing his office by diverting N3.97 billion public funds.

He was billed to open his defence in the fraud charge against him by the federal government on January 16, 2019.

The late four-star flag officer of the Nigerian Air Force was the 18th Chief of Air Staff, from October 4, 2012 to January 16, 2014, and the 15th Chief of Defence Staff, from January 16, 2014 to July 13, 2015.

