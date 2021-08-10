Find Your Voice, Blessing Anaro tells Nigeria youths

Ecobank Nigeria says it is creating a special platform to celebrate Nigerian youths as part of activities to commemorate International Youth Day which holds annually on 12th August. Head, Direct Banking, Adetola Oshomah said the bank, as part of its Mobile Xpress (MX) Online Series, will host a symposium with the theme: “Finding your Voice”, a Career, Creativity, and Skills advocacy programme to support youth development. She said this is one of several activities to demonstrate that Ecobank is a youth friendly bank.

“We are putting together an advocacy platform for the Nigerian youth, that will enable them express themselves, speak out on their career choices, unleash their creative talents and skills, as well as unveil their individual salient attributes that prepares them for the challenges of life. For this year’s International Youth Day, we are organizing a digital seminar that will give the youths the opportunity to speak. Our panelists comprise young people who have excelled in their various careers and professions. They include Adeoluwa Enioluwa, a Writer and Public Speaker; Ozinna Anumudu, expert in Fashion and Branding; Jemima Osunde, Actress, Model and Presenter; Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth), Comedian and Actor and Bankole Williams Consultant, Career Coach and a host of others”.

On a global perspective, the International Youth Day (IYD) is an awareness day designated by the United Nations. The purpose of the day is to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding the youths. The first IYD was observed on 12 August 2000.