Finidi joins new Super Eagles technical crew￼

Former World Cup star Finidi George has been appointed an assistant coach in the Super Eagles following a major re-organisation by the NFF.

Finidi is currently coach of NPFL club Enyimba.

The former Ajax Amsterdam winger will work with Salisu Yusuf, who will be the main assistant coach to a foreign coach yet to be named.

Katsina United new coach Usman Abdalla will be the third assistant coach.

Former international goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has also been appointed new Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer.

He will replace long-serving Alloy Agu.