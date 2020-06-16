Finidi may emerge new G/Eaglets gaffer

Former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George may in a matter of days be unveiled as the new national U-17, Golden Eaglets handler if reports gathered at the Nigeria Football Federation NFF headquarters are anything to go by.

Finidi was amongst the coaches that applied for the job and feelers from the Glass House revealed that the former Ajax forward is highly favoured for the job.

According to reports, the NFF is poised to announce the former Nigeria International Finidi George as the Head Coach of the Golden Eaglets, while Paul Aigbogun is rumoured to return back as the Head Coach of the Flying Eagles

This, the source however said members of the Technical Committee were against the return of Paul Aigbogun for his failure at the last edition of the AFCON U-20 tournament where he assembled what Nigerians believed was the worst Flying Eagles team ever.

Meanwhile, the much reported return of Salisu Yusuf to the Super Eagles may have suffered a hiccup, as the supervising ministry is against his return to the team because of the negative image his return will give to the country.

The NFF is planning to return Yusuf based on the fact that he has served out his suspension for collecting bribe while handling the senior national team in an international assignment.

Yusuf was caught by undercover journalists trying to collect bribe while handling the Super Eagles Team B in an international assignment and as a punishment for his sin, Salisu was banned for one year.

President of Nigeria Coaches Association, Ladan Bosso is being tipped to take over Yusuf position as the Super Eagles first assistant coach and Head Coach of the Home based Eagles.