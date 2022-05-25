Finnish MotoGP cancelled

The Finnish MotoGP scheduled for July 10 has been cancelled, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) announced on Wednesday, citing the geopolitical situation in the region as part of the reason.

The race was due to be Finland’s first MotoGP in 40 years.

Both Finland and Sweden have applied to join NATO due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – a decision which has angered the Russians.

There have been problems in putting the finishing touches to the 4.5-kilometre KymiRing track – which boasts 21 corners and at 1.1km the longest finishing straight in Europe – which is around 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of Helsinki and the same distance from the border with Russia.

