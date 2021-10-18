Fintiri, Dikwa, Buratai, COAS bag Northeast Star award

The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, is to be decorated as the Northeast Star Magazine best Governor of the Year, with Dr Mohammed Kyari Dikwa clinging 2021 man of the year award.

A press statement made available to Blueprint by the chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Hajiya Zainab Abubakar, Monday in Gombe, stated that the 2021 award is expected to hold at the Conference Hall of the American University of Nigeria Yola, Adamawa state on October 21.

Recall that since 2016, the magazine award has become a regular with some of the awardees including Lt. General Tukur Buratai (Man of the Year, 2016), Hon. Yakubu Dogara (Man of the Year, 2017), Lt. General T. Y Danjuma (Man of the Year, 2018).

Others are; Dr K Dikwa (Nelson Mandela Award for Public Service), and Governor Babagana Umara Zulum (Best Commissioner of the Year, 2018).

This year’s theme: “Celebrating Excellence, Promoting Peace and Harmony”, is supported by North East Economic Forum and would be chaired by Dr T. Arabi, while Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri is also expected as the special guest of honour.

The statement partly reads: “Management and Editorial Board of Northeast Star Magazine has fixed October 21, 2021 for the presentation of its awards of excellence to some deserving personalities.

“Recognitions have been given to the following: Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri as Governor of the Year; Dr MohammeDryari Dikwa – Man of the Year; Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff, to receive the prestigious Collin Powell’s Meritorious Award for Soldiering; Ambassador Tukur Yusufu Buratai – Lifetime Achievement Award in Military Leadership; Ahmad M.Y. Jumba – Community Peace-builder of the Year; the Emir of Funakaye, Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammad Kwairanga – General Excellence Award in Traditional Leadership.

“The awards also have Prince Abba Kawu Shehu Abubakar Garbai – Kyari Dikwa Excellence Award in Public Financial Management; Honourable Babangida Saidu Nguroje – General Excellence Award in Leadership; Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf – Legislator of the Year; Hauwa Esthon – Entrepreneur of the Year. Alhaji Mustapha Gubio – Nelson Mandela Award in Leadership; Professor Ahmed Ahidjo – Hospital Administrator of the Year; Rev. Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) – Desmond Tutu Humanitarian, Religious Tolerance and Christian Stewardship Award; Dr Goje Mohammed – General Excellence Award in Youth Leadership and Peace-building; Dr Mustapha Ibrahim Al-Amin – General Excellence Award in Traditional Medicine; Laylah Ali Othman – Youth Inspiration of the Year; and Mustapha Shettima – Humanitarian of the Year.”