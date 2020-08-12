Fintiri flags off N1.3bn road project in Adamawa

In continuation of his urban renewal programme across the length and breadth of the state, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has flagged off the construction of some township roads in Numan local government area of the state.

Speaking at the flag up ceremony, Tuesday, Governor Fintiri described Numan as an epic centre of his fresh air administration which contributed greatly to his victory and assured them and all other parts of the state of a better deal and more dividends of democracy.

He further explained that his administration has identified the area among others to receive massive infrastructural development under his urban renewal programme in line with his administration’s vision to transform the state.

According to him, his administration will soon award contract for complete rehabilitation of Numan general hospital and Villanova Government College Numan to bring succour to the people and urged the contractor to complete the project within the time frame, as contained in the contract terms, urging the people to cooperate with the contractor to ensure timely completion.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Alh Adamu Atiku Abubakar said the administration’s decision to embark on the project despite the lean resources of the state was due to the importance attached by Fintiri’s administration to the living conditions of the people of the area and Adamawa state as whole.

He further noted that, the project will not only go a long way to bring succour to the people but will also tackle the challenges of perennial flooding, which the residents of the area have been battling with over the years.