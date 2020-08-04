Fintiri flags off N5.8bn Yola flyover

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has flagged off the construction of two flyover bridges and underpass within the state capital.

Te bridges are expected to link up with some strategic roads within the state capital.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony, Governor Fintiri said the decision to embark upon the gigantic project was in line with the urban renewal programmes of his administration and commitment to fulfill his promises to the people of the state who elected him into office.

He further assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to make Adamawa a model state; to showcase to the world in the area of infrastructural development.

“The event marks a major milestone in the administration’s commitment to actualise our key campaign promise of vigorously undertaking an urban renewal that will make Jimeta and other towns in the state befitting models to showcase.

He said it is in line with this commitment that his administration has commenced construction of roads in Michika and Madagali towns while provision of roads and health infrastructures in Yola South, Numan, Fufore and other local government areas will follow.

Fintiri further stated that the flyover project is in anticipation of the ever expanding population and attendant explosion in urban traffic. He called for the understanding of the people whose movement will be interrupted by the commencement of the project.

The Commissioner for Works and Energy, Alhaji Adamu Atiku Abubakar said the contract was awarded to Triacta Nigeria Limited at the cost of N5.8bn and would be completed in 12 calendar months, assuring the people of strict supervision in line with specifications in the contractual agreement.