Fintiri presents N163bn 2022 budget to Adamawa Assembly

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has presented a budget estimate of N163, 629,910, 040.00 for the 2022 fiscal appropriation to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget Thursday at the floor of the state assembly tagged Budget of Sustainable Hope, the governor noted that the sum of N 98,855,243,04.00, representing 60 percent of the total budget is for recurrent expenditure while the remaining N64,774,667,000.00, representing 40 percent is for capital expenditure.

Fintiri further explained that the 2022 budget has been carefully packaged to consolidate on the steady gains recorded in the 2021budget, which was aimed at stabilisation and building both human and capital development, stressing that his administration will pursue with vigour the emancipation of the state economy.

According to him, government will continue to ensure that all ongoing projects, especially those started by his administration, are completed within the time frame in line with his policy thrust and principle.

The governor further explained that government has completed plans to access long term finance from the capital market by floating bonds for some viable projects, mainly agriculture and livestock, aimed at boosting the economy of the state.

He also assured that government will continued to look into modalities and take measures to offset the backlog of gratuity and pension of retired civil servants in the state within the next fiscal year and ensure prompt payment of personal cost and clearance of overhead cost.

Responding, the Speaker Aminu Iya Abbas thanked the governor for his developmental strides so far, which have bring succour to the people of Adamawa state and assured him of their continued support and cooperation.