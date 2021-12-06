Fintiri slams critic over N200m vehicles for Adamawa monarchs

——-



Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has slammed a former governorship candidate in the state, Mustapha Umar Madawaki, over his criticism of the N200 million worth of vehicles procured recently for five first class traditional rulers in the state.

Madawaki had in a press conference in Yola, the state capital, said the purchase of the vehicles was a misplaced priority, considering the hundreds of pensioners on queue waiting for their pension. But in his reaction, the governor’s director of communication and media, Mr Solomon Kumamgar, said the gesture was justified.

“For Governor Fintiri to purchase vehicles for first class traditional tulers after 20 years was a welcome idea that needs to be applauded. Umar Mustapha is speaking due to pains of defeat he faced during the 2019 elections. We understand his frustration. Governor Fintiri had approved N1.5 billion for pensioners or has any pensioner cried out over not getting pension.

“Umar Mustapha and his cohorts are scared stiff of the looming disgrace awaiting them at the 2023 polls, forgetting that those sponsoring him will face inevitable electoral defeat come 2023,” he said.

In a counter-reaction, Mustapha said that Adamawa has come of age where they will no longer tolerate schemers.

He said Governor Fintiri knows without him (Umar Mustapha) he has lost the Dougirei House come 2023.

“I may and may not be his replacement, only God knows, people like him and his surrogates will never be trusted with public responsibility again. We want politicians with a mind of their own, who will unite our people and lay a solid foundation for the development of the state,” Mustapha said.

He said he joined politics in 2018 and contested in 2019 and had almost 40,000 votes, which is historical.

He said any politician who cannot absorb the shock or pain of losing an election has no business in politics, adding that oliticians should concern themselves with good governance.

“I still stand by statement “N200m jeeps for first-class traditional rulers is a political bribe and a misplaced priority. Why didn’t he consult them initially? I’m sure none of them would have gone for vehicular gifts,” he said.

