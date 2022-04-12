Fintiri swears in LG chairmen, declares interest for re-election

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state Monday formally declared his intention to seek re-election for the second term under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

The governor made the declaration at the Mahmud Ribadau Square Yola while swearing in the 21 newly elected local government chairmen in the state.

“After a wide consultation within our great party and outside it, within the state and outside it, with my family, friends, associates and leaders, I wish to formally inform you that I have accepted to offer myself yet again to seek for the endorsement of our great party, the PDP, to carry its flag in the 2023 governorship race of Adamawa state,” he declared.

Fintiri further explained that in the last three years of his administration, he has justified the confidence reposed on him by the people of the state and lived up to the expectations of the electorate through the execution of many projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the citizens, especially in the areas of infrastructure, security, education, health, urban renewal and road constructions among others.

The governor said he has started the crusade for re-inventing a new Adamawa where no one is left behind and nothing is left untouched, stressing that he has done so much on the physical infrastructure and will soon move into stomach infrastructure.

Fintiri further called for unity of purpose within the party, pointing out that PDP remained the most formidable party in Nigeria and it is the only party that has remained consistent with its vision for a united and prosperous Nigeria.