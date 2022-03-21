Fintiri: The new sheriff In town

It has, sadly, become a stark reality that many people have lost trust in their leaders. It’s equally a herculean task to get back that trust and rekindle hope amidst glaring and eye-soaring despondency and despair.

In Nigeria, our typical problem is to get people who can get it right in terms of providing the dividend of democracy and entrenching good governance. If a good precedence could be set, upholding the template would not be a rocket science, because both the leaders and the led could then explicitly differentiate the thick line existing in between the twofold.

In fact, in states, where successive governors, since the return to democracy in 1999, have assiduously and remarkably performed and a worthy primacy was clearly set, it’s not difficult for their heirs to either derail or think of hoodwinking the voting populace who, at the end, decide the destiny of politicians in the ballot.

There’s this illusionary thought on good governance because it’s rarely found in the present day political firmament. Nigeria’s crop of leadership has been basically due to voter illiteracy and unbearable poverty which promote use of stimulus during elections. But in a broader perspective, the very reason the citizens of Mexico are on daily basis trying to jump over the long fence demarcation put up by the neighbouring United States is to flee the upsurge of extreme poverty, hunger, rising crime rates and bad governance in the Mexican side of the fortified fence, even though, both countries share the same natural bequests but different leadership thrust.

In all walks of life and field of human endeavours, people distinguish themselves from the ordinary by way of making sterling differences and, in the end, write their names in the sands of history.

Today, the historic state of Adamawa is one of the luckiest in Nigeria because its present leadership is setting unprecedented space for purposeful growth and development under the stewardship of the young and versatile Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. Fintiri is essential and practically defining good and bad governance to the hitherto disenchanted people of the North eastern state.

In all and every critical situation, there has been always a considerable exceptionality. There are silent few who are in the position of authority to make sacrifices and change things for the better and for the common good of all and sundry.

Mostly, those who pursue to occupy political positions with inordinate desperation, especially through people’s votes, are largely doing so without having anything to offer for the betterment of the citizens or, in a worst case scenario, the reckless set of leadership, who are frequently found nowadays, hinge their aspirations on just amassing wealth for their selfish interest. But, Fintiri is gradually changing the ugly narrative in Adamawa state.

The Adamawa state governor is a rare and hard to find leader who sought power to make a difference. The state was created in 1976 as Gongola state which was later in 1991 segmented into two sovereign states of Adamawa and Taraba by the military administration of General Ibrahim Babangida.

The fact, however, remains convincing that there has been no time the state has had it so good in terms of development and rapid transformation than now; and this is happening under the stewardship of a man whose history is slightly coterminous to the historical evolution of the state right from foundation – the Gongola era.

In any case, the challenges before the incumbent governor are enormous. Adamawa state is one of the northern states that is underdeveloped. Since the return to democracy in 1999, successive governors have virtually failed to bring the state out of the woods.

Being familiar with the terrain, Fintiri is rising to the occasion. In spite of the poor financial status of Adamawa state, occasioned by huge debts, poor IGR, among other reasons, Fintiri is reviving agriculture, especially livestock and also building infrastructure.

In recent times, and for the first time since its creation, Adamawa state has become the beehive of project commissioning to commemorate Governor Fintiri’s second year in office.

Among the major projects commissioned are: the Total Filling Station Flyover, Yola which was named after the late Lamido of Adamawa Alhaji Aliyu Musdafa and commissioned by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (Wazirin Adamawa); township roads in Jimeta, namely, Bacchure and Falu roads covering 5.60km, commissioned by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state; the 3.5km Izala – Gweda – Malam road in Numan, commissioned by the Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya; the 7.8km roads in Michika, including Futu, Lassa, Low-cost, Mukaddas and hospital roads, commissioned by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammad.

Others are; the 3.2Km Hong township road, commissioned by the FCT Minister, Musa Muhammad Bello; Zumo Street and doctors quarters road spanning 2.4km in Yola South local government, commissioned by the former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka; township roads in Jimeta Yola North local government covering 8.86kms., commissioned by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state; Toungo electrification that has been left in darkness for the past 25 years, was also commissioned by the former deputy governor Senator Bello Tukur.

Governor Fintiri was on TV Gotel for a media chat in commemoration of his second year in office. He adumberated on the benefits encapsulated in the Adamawa State Business Support (ADAS) programme to the people of the state. They include infrastructural development, education, state police, health care delivery, among others. The governor has also approved the construction and rehabilitation of cottage hospitals, Dumne and Fufore.

In fact, Adamawa state is rising to an enviable status, like what Governor Zulum is doing in Maiduguri, building roads with flyovers, AUF is transforming Adamawa with flyovers and underpass and other signature projects. One good turn deserves another, what is expected by the people of the state, is continuity and sustainability of Fintiri’s legacy beyond 2023.

Abubakar writes from Jalingo, Taraba state.