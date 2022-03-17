Fire destroys 450 IDPs’ tents in Mafa camp 



No fewer than 450 thatch and leather tents were destroyed by fire disaster at Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) designated as IDPs camp in Mafa town, the capital of Mafa local government, Borno state.

Sources said the inferno also destroyed the IDPs property, including foodstuffs and other valuable items worth millions of naira.

A statement issued by the Mafa LG Information Unit said no life was lost during the fire disaster.



It added that while the chairman of the IDP camp, Ahmodu Abatcha, was conducting and briefing the chairman of Mafa LG, Kawu that the fire started around 3:40 pm in the afternoon and the community immediately mobilise security agents who successfully assisted in putting off the fire.



The statement further stated that the chairman, Kawu, had already sympathised with the victims and appealed to them to consider what happened to him as an act of God while assuring them that the LGC will assist them.



The statement said the chairman also promised to report the incident to the governor for immediate intervention while the Borno state House of Assembly (BOSHA) member presenting Mafa LGC State Constituency, Hon. Baba Ali Modu expressed shock and deep sadness over the fire disaster.