Fire destroys building, shop in Kano

Kano state Fire Service yesterday said an early morning fire has razed a building and a shop at Rijiyar Zaki Quarters within Kano metropolis.

The spokesperson for the state Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, who made the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

in Kano, said the incident happened at about 10:36 am yesterday.

He said the inferno affected six rooms in the residential building while the cause of the fire was being investigated.

“We received a distress call this morning (Wednesday) from Malam Gambo Usman at about 10:36 am that there is a fire outbreak at a dwelling

house. On receiving the information, we quickly sent our fire fighting vehicle to the scene at about 10:42 am to quench the fire,” he said.

He, however, advised residents to be more careful especially during the dry season and desist from using instruments that could trigger

fire in their environments, adding that the advice was necessary in view of the fact that the harmattan season was fast approaching, hence

the need for people to be cautious while using fire.