Fire destroys Kuje apartment, render occupants homeless

A raging fire has burnt down a two- bedroom apartment located at Chukuku community, a suburb of Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Our correspondent reports that the fire began in the early hours of Thursday while the occupant of the residents were outside with their children.

Speaking to Blueprint during the incident, the occupant of the house, Mr. Ige Oluwasesan Olasimbo, a private school teacher with Jolatsen Basic Academy, Gwagwalada, Abuja, told Blueprint that the fire was caused by electrical wire when Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) restored light to the area.

He stated that the power which was restored some few seconds by the AEDC which had high voltage sparked the wires into flames.

Ige stated that he raised alarm and rushed to evacuate his property only to discover that his property including bed, mattresses, certificates, and other valuables belonging to his entire family were consumed by the inferno.

Oluwasesan and his wife, Ige Elizabeth Taiwo, thanked God for saving their lives as there was no life lost.

He appealed to government and wealthy individuals to come to their aid as they don’t have anything and there is nowhere to stay.