Fire destroys property worth N23.3bn in 3 months

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) said property valued at more than N23.3 billion was lost to fire outbreaks in the country between October and December 2022.

According to the statistical report released in Abuja on Monday by the FFS’ Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abraham Paul, 649 fire outbreaks were recorded within the period under review, while properties valued at about N145.4 billion were saved.

It indicated that 28 lives were lost in the fire incidents within the period, while 40 others were rescued.

The report gave the number of properties affected to include 111 public buildings and 230 private ones, 11 educational establishments, 61 shops, 19 factories and banks, nine clubs, hotels, and restaurants.

It added that 56 petrol stations, 21 oil and gas facilities, two timber sheds, 63 automobiles, 17 markets, and 49 others were also destroyed by fire within the period under review.

On the causes of the fire incidents, the report indicated that 122 of the cases were linked to electrical equipment and high voltage, while 16 were due to illegal storage of petroleum products.

According to the report, 32 of the fire incidents were caused by cigarette stubs and bush burning,185 by electrical sparks, 37 through gas, and 104 due to accidents, arson, and automobile incidents.

The statistics further showed that 88 of the fire incidents were due to unknown causes and seven as a result of building collapse.

The report also showed that 17 out of the fire incidents were under investigation

