Fire disasters: Fayemi urges Nigerians cooperation with firefighters to improve response time

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, has asked Nigerians to cooperate with officials of the State and Federal Fire Services (FFS) to improve response time to fire incidents.

The governor, however commended Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr. Ibrahim Liman, for the provision of operation truck by his agency to the state.

Speaking Friday during the commissioning of a state-of-art firefighting truck in Ado Ekiti, Fayemi said there was need to support the Federal Fire Service in its quest to improve the fire safety situation in the country.

“I see firefighting as one of the most essential services to render. This is a critical profession where we also have to make sure the remuneration is at par with what is obtained in other well sort after jobs,” he said.

He tasked Ekiti Office of Transformation, Strategy and Delivery to work closely with the state firemen to understand their challenges and recommend preliminary operational improvement.

“I have also instructed the supervising ministry; the ministry of infrastructure and public utilities to develop framework and guidelines that will enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the state fire service.

“There is also the need for collaboration between the service and the emergency call centres,” he said.

The governor revealed that that the rate of fire outbreak in the Ekiti state has reduced from 2019 till date.

He, however attributed the success to the combined efforts of the relevant organisations expected to combat and prevent fire in the state.

Also speaking, the FFS’s Controller General, Dr. Liman reiterated the need for citizens to have the emergency phone numbers of firefighting stations nearest to them.

“Report all fire incidents on time wherever you reside, know the nearest fire stations to you and know their emergency telephone numbers. We are asking Ekiti people to cooperative with the state government, state and federal fire services,” he said.

Liman said that the FFS had plans to establish a Fire Volunteer Club, as he urged Nigerians to key into the new initiative.

“If we have volunteers we will now go to the grassroots and by so doing fire incidences will reduce,” he said.

According to him, Ekiti state government is vast in the contribution and development of its fire service by the recent recruitment of 59 fire men, acquisition and refurbishment of fire trucks.