Fire guts Anambra food market

Goods and items worth several millions of naira were on Saturday destroyed when fire gutted the Obi Isiedo Foodstuff Market in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Martin Agbili, the chief fire officer in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

Mr Agbili said the fire service received a distress call at 10.25 p.m. on Saturday that there was a fire outbreak at Okpuno Egbu Market, Umudim Nnewi.

He said that fire trucks and firefighters at Nnewi were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident to contain the inferno and addition emergency response mobilised from the headquarters in Awka.

The fire chief said the cause of the fire was still unknown, but would be ascertained after investigation.

Agbili said that no loss of life was recorded from the fire, but parts of the market were affected, adding that the swift response of men of the fire service and first responders were able to control the fire from spreading.

The fire chief said it took four hours for the men to contain the inferno.

