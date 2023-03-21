Fire guts Onitsha main market, multi-million goods burnt 

Fire, Tuesday, gutted a two storey building in the popular main market, after affecting a building housing police block, Onitsha, Onitsha North local government area, Anambra state.

The fire whose cause has not been established as at press time, started around 4am, and it burnt some furniture and other goods worth millions of Naira.

A trader from the market, Mr. Mike Onyekaeli, said they were unaware of the source of the fire and could not get firefighters to stop it.

“The fire started at the White House where lace materials are sold. The place was supposed to be a motor park and an emergency exit, but people blocked it with illegal structures through the approval of some government agencies.

“Besides, fire fighters couldn’t come to our rescue immediately even when they have their office in the premises with their truck stationed in front of the building when the fire started,” he stated.

Also speaking, secretary of the market, Comrade Barth Obiorah, decried late arrival of fire fighters, which according to him, came about two hours after the fire.

“As at the time of the inferno, fire truck was parked in front of the building but they are not functioning. Even the building housing the office of the fire service was also affected.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, said the situation was being monitored.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

