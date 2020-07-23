Fire outbreak: It’s time to reposition NTA Ilorin – Group

A group, Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), has called for the total repositioning of the 42-year-old Nigerian Television Nigeria, Ilorin station known as NTA Ilorin following the fire that gutted some sections of its Ilorin area office late Tuesday night.

The group in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, on Thursday, while describing the incident as a monumental loss, said the station had suffered too ‘much neglect’.

Ibrahim, however, called on the Kwara state governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, and the Director-General of the NTA, Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, to as matter of urgency, give the station a face lift.

“NTA ILORIN is one of the first generation stations established in states of the federation by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). Unfortunately, the station has suffered too much neglect due to certain factors.

“It is unfortunate that due to that neglect, programme transmission has to be taken to the Transmitting Station at Ganmo in Ifelodun Local Government area of the state before the station could view daily. This is due to lack of facilities and infrastructure that is commensurate with its status as a first generation station.

“MMWG enjoins His Excellency, the Governor (of Kwara state) to move further in his humanitarian gesture by ensuring that NTA ILORIN bounces back soonest by helping in not only rehabilitating the station but making it a cynosure for other NTA stations in Nigeria.

“We appeal to the Director-General of NTA, Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, who knew the position he found NTA Ilorin when he visited the station in 2018 to use his good offices with the entire management of the NTA Headquarters to reposition NTA ILORIN without further delay,’’ the group said.